Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 58.7% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 2,485,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Blend Labs by 176.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Blend Labs by 253.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 523,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 375,233 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,765.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $124,326 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLND opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.15. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 77.63% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

