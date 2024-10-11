BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.53 and last traded at C$10.53. Approximately 68,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 136,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.56.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.25.
