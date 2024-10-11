Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$128.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$109.10 and last traded at C$109.10, with a volume of 28728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.36.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.57, for a total transaction of C$366,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.36. The stock has a market cap of C$9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

