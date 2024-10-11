Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 476,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.0 %

Boot Barn stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.