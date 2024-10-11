BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $34.90 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

