Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $30.01, but opened at $29.18. Braze shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 128,299 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares in the company, valued at $273,919.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Braze by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Braze by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

