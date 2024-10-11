Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brixmor Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BRX opened at $26.81 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $28.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.