Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 923.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.36. 4,759,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,902,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.97. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.