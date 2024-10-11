Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) PT at C$19.44

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

AP.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

AP.UN opened at C$19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.35.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

