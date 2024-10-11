Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT at $13.75

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $648.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,473.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

