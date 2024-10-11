Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) PT at C$28.13

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at C$32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.80. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.5901804 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

