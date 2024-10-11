Brokerages Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Target Price at $161.50

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Boston Partners increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after buying an additional 411,123 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

