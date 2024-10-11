Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $157.67

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.25.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 98,920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.