Brokers Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.79 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGT. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$68.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$73.42 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$39.96 and a 12 month high of C$75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -36.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

