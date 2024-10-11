Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 4,406 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.