Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.