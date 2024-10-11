Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Sells 94 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $919.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $850.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $874.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

