BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Invests $28.37 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,369,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 5.4% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Group Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $591.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $582.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

