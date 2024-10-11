Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Up 16,157.1% in September

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 16,157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,964,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Price Performance

Shares of BYRG opened at 0.00 on Friday. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.00.

About Buyer Group International

Featured Articles

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

