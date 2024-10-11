BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BZAM Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BZAMF opened at $0.02 on Friday. BZAM has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
BZAM Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BZAM
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BZAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BZAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.