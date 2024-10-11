BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Short Interest Update

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BZAMF opened at $0.02 on Friday. BZAM has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

