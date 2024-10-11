C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.19 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

