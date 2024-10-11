C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 102.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $171.02 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

