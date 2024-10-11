Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $966,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 1,559,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,203,409. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

