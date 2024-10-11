Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 471 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

GOVT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,038,603 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

