Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,387 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Calix worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,876,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 219,699 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Calix by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,681,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,698,000 after buying an additional 166,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CALX opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Calix’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.