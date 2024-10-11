Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.69. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Alphabet stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.07 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

