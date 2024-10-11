Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Bicara Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BCAX. TD Cowen started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCAX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $27.94.

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

