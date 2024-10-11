CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 225.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,549,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CDW by 2,045.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 280,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.57. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

