Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.93.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Celsius by 12.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Celsius by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. Celsius has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

