CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.81.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$544.70 million. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8685121 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total transaction of C$547,350.72. In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 4,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$32,952.64. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 72,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$547,350.72. Insiders sold a total of 377,868 shares of company stock worth $2,753,583 over the last 90 days. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.