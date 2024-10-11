Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEQI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TEQI opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $41.90.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

