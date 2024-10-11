Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

