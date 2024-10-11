Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.54 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $85.31 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.61.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

