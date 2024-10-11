Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $143.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.23. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $154.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

