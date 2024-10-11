Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $7,843,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.1 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.75. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $174.26. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at $167,551,066.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $13,563,526. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

