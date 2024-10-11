Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $45.09 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

