Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,247 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 672.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 522,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $64.07 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.