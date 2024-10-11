Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,406,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

