Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $216.26 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $217.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

