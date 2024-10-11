Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

SONY stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

