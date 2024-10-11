Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,484 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in RB Global were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 87.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 67,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,261,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $79.47 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. RB Global’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,134.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,162.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

