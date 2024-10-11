Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,682 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.