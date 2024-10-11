Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,926 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Flex were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flex alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1,242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 728,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after buying an additional 792,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,055,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 157,516 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.