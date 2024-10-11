Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,398 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,112.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

