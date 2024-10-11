Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

GRMN stock opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

