CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Up 8,700.0% in September

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.

CZAVF stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.64. CEZ, a. s. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

