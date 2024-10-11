Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 22,763,734 shares changing hands.

Chaarat Gold Trading Down 12.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

