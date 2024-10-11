Chesapeake Energy Corporation Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXE)

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXE. Roth Capital raised Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.