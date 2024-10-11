Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.