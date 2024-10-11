Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.